Microsoft offers SONY a 10-year contract, “Calling Moment” will be simultaneously available on Xbox and PlayStation

(Taken from the official website of Final Moment)

According to the “Wall Street Journal” news, Microsoft President Smith (Brad Smith) said that he has provided SONY with a 10-year contract, the content is to make each new game of Activision Blizzard’s “Call of Duty” available in the On the same day that the Xbox platform was released, it landed on the SONY PlayStation platform.

The latest deal to Sony comes after Microsoft announced it would buy game developer Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, a deal that is facing increased regulatory scrutiny.

Microsoft proposed this acquisition proposal in January this year, and then the transaction encountered regulatory resistance in the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States. SONY also criticized Microsoft’s transaction and even called on the regulatory authorities to reject it. .

Reports last month said Microsoft’s remedies would primarily include a 10-year licensing agreement with PlayStation owner Sony.

Microsoft President Brad Smith told the media: “The main potential antitrust risk raised by SONY is that Microsoft will stop providing the Call of Duty game on PlayStation, but this approach is not economically justified.”

A Microsoft spokesperson also said on December 5 local time that starting in 2023, it will increase the price of new Xbox games from $60 to $70.

