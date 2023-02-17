Apple MacBook Pro 14

In the past, although many people held MacBooks, they were running Windows systems inside. However, after switching to Apple Silicon, the required Boot Camp function was lost, and Microsoft did not authorize the Apple M1 and M2 Macs with ARM architecture to use Windows 11. However, in the new Windows 11 support page, it is written that Microsoft “authorizes” Parallels Desktop 18 to run the ARM version of Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise on M1 and M2 Macs, so that users who need a dual OS environment at work can Bring one less machine.

Not surprisingly, the new version of the system does not support 32-bit ARM applications, and also requires a driver to use the machine. It is also not possible to run virtual systems on the virtual system, such as Android, Linux, and Windows Sanbox. Thinking of running Windows on a Mac just to play games? Sorry, games above DirectX 12 and OpenGL 3.3 won’t work.

In fact, technically, the practice of installing Windows 11 on Apple Silicon Macs through Parallels has always existed, but Microsoft officials did not have the “authorization” like today, but only for Insider preview use, and the tone has always maintained that there is no plan for official support. However, as The Verge said, Microsoft is now open to ordinary users to purchase Windows 11 Pro licenses and install them on Mac computers.

