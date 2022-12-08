Call of Duty

In order to promote the big acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has been reassuring various platforms and telling each other not to worry about the whereabouts of the “Call of Duty” series.Xbox boss Phil Spencer It was also announced via Twitter that, once the deal is approved, Call of Duty will be introduced to the Nintendo platform within ten years. “Microsoft is committed to bringing more games to more people, no matter how they choose to play,” Spencer said.

In an interview in the past, he also expressed his hope to make the cross-platform experience of “Decisive Moment” like “Minecraft”. Spencer “would love to see Call of Duty on the Switch,” and the ten-year commitment means the series could just land on the Switch’s next-gen product. At the same time, Spencer also confirmed that Microsoft will continue to sell Call of Duty on Steam after the acquisition is finalized. For their biggest competitor, Sony, they also gave a similar ten-year guarantee, but the other party obviously still has scruples.

Of course, these statements are ultimately aimed at reassuring regulators. Currently, Microsoft is facing considerable resistance in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.