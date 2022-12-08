Home Technology Microsoft: Once Activision Blizzard’s acquisition is approved, Call of Duty will be introduced to Nintendo platforms within ten years- Engadget 中文版
Technology

Microsoft: Once Activision Blizzard’s acquisition is approved, Call of Duty will be introduced to Nintendo platforms within ten years- Engadget 中文版

by admin
Microsoft: Once Activision Blizzard’s acquisition is approved, Call of Duty will be introduced to Nintendo platforms within ten years- Engadget 中文版

Call of Duty

In order to promote the big acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has been reassuring various platforms and telling each other not to worry about the whereabouts of the “Call of Duty” series.Xbox boss Phil Spencer It was also announced via Twitter that, once the deal is approved, Call of Duty will be introduced to the Nintendo platform within ten years. “Microsoft is committed to bringing more games to more people, no matter how they choose to play,” Spencer said.

This content has been blocked according to your privacy settings. To view content, please update your privacy settings first.

update privacy settings

In an interview in the past, he also expressed his hope to make the cross-platform experience of “Decisive Moment” like “Minecraft”. Spencer “would love to see Call of Duty on the Switch,” and the ten-year commitment means the series could just land on the Switch’s next-gen product. At the same time, Spencer also confirmed that Microsoft will continue to sell Call of Duty on Steam after the acquisition is finalized. For their biggest competitor, Sony, they also gave a similar ten-year guarantee, but the other party obviously still has scruples.

Of course, these statements are ultimately aimed at reassuring regulators. Currently, Microsoft is facing considerable resistance in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

See also  iPhone 14 Pro Max, first contact with the new top smartphone from Apple

You may also like

Netgear launches Orbi 860 series with 10Gb WAN...

Microsoft also provides Nintendo with a 10-year COD...

New AI reveals whether PS5 or Xbox Series...

Guide to eco-friendly tech gifts

A new generation of graphics card killer? “Portal...

Netgear launches Orbi 860 series with 10Gb WAN...

The smartphones of 2022: the best to give...

Google Pixel Fold folding mobile phone running score...

Diablo IV: 4 Reasons Why It’s Showing Big...

AI reveals whether PS5 or Xbox Series X...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy