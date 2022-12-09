Home Technology Microsoft partners with mindfulness app Calm to turn game soundtracks into calming background sounds
Microsoft recently announced a partnership with Calm, a mindfulness application service, to authorize the game soundtracks of “The Last Stand: Infinite” and “Sea of ​​Thieves”, allowing users to play them through the Calm service as background sounds that can calm the mind.

In this cooperation, Microsoft emphasized that it will be able to use the Calm service to allow players to slow down their mood through background sounds while playing games.

And if the player is not a subscriber of the Calm service, they will now subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to get an additional 3-month free trial of the Calm service, allowing players to choose an additional option to relax with the sound of ocean waves or starry sky close to nature.

In addition to cooperating with the Calm service, Microsoft also stated that games such as “Stardew Valley”, “Unboxing”, and “Persona 5 Royal Edition” included in the Xbox Game Pass service can allow players to relax during the game, or It is to let go of the tension in life for a while.

However, whether players can actually relax physically and mentally through games may still vary from person to person, but many studies have indeed shown that games are not always like news reports, and will cause various adverse negative effects, and there are even many statistical data Revealing the game makes it easier to temporarily forget the tension, and it also helps to build emotional interaction among team members.

