Microsoft: People should realize that it takes four to six years to make a big game these days – Gamereactor

Each new sequel is now expected to be bigger and technologically better than its predecessor. This, in turn, is reflected in brand new releases in so-called big game categories, because expectations are always high. It used to be said that major productions would take as long as three years in development, but today the development time has increased considerably, to four to six years.

In an interview with Axios, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty said it’s no wonder games like Perfect Dark or Fable have taken so long, since they were announced so early in the process and still have a long way to go:

“I think the industry and the fans are a bit behind the curve on the reset, not understanding that games are no longer two or three years old, but four, five, six years old. The level of fidelity we’re able to deliver is improving. Games as An art form that continues to become more ambitious.

It’s also why Microsoft is buying so many studios, as they expect to release about four new games a year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

