Home » Microsoft Phone Link supports iPhone PC computer to see mobile phone notifications- ezone.hk – Technology Focus- iPhone
Technology

Microsoft Phone Link supports iPhone PC computer to see mobile phone notifications- ezone.hk – Technology Focus- iPhone

by admin
Microsoft Phone Link supports iPhone PC computer to see mobile phone notifications- ezone.hk – Technology Focus- iPhone

Microsoft Microsoft Phone Link has supported the connection of Android phones since 2015, allowing users to make calls, send text messages, view mobile phone notifications, and more on PCs. However, Microsoft Phone Link already supports iPhone. As long as the Windows operating system has been updated to Windows 11 and iOS is iOS 14.0 or above, this new feature can be used.

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

Microsoft Phone Link has now added support for the iPhone function. Like the previous support for connecting Android phones, you can make calls on the PC, send text messages, check mobile phone notifications, etc., and also support iMessage synchronization. However, this function is not suitable for group chats and sending pictures. and videos, nor does it correspond to voice messages and iMessage apps. If you want to use Microsoft Phone Link, you need to open the Phone Link app on the PC first, and then choose to pair the iPhone, and then the iPhone also needs to download the Link to Windows app, so that you can scan the QR Code of the Phone Link app with the camera lens of the phone, and use Bluetooth is used to pair two devices.

[Related reports]Google launches Nearby Share app beta version for Android phones and PCs to transfer files more conveniently

[Related reports]Microsoft plans to sell “private version of ChatGPT” to enterprises, the cost may be 10 times higher than the existing ChatGPT

[Related report]Samsung Galaxy devices pre-loaded with Bing AI! Microsoft AI temporarily ahead of Google

See also  OnePlus Ace Pro appeared in the PEL summer finals, and Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, appeared to present the awards – yqqlm

Source: Engadget

You may also like

“Scan&Go”: This is how the system works at...

watchOS 9.5 joins “Rainbow Celebration” and debuts on...

Sloths Five Episode 600 – Nerd News –...

【Evaluation】Shokz OpenFit Bone Conduction Headphones are comfortable to...

Should we really wish for the failure of...

Prime Video is being turned on its head

NetEase changed its name to Jackalyptic Games in...

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 de in the driving...

ChatGPT for iPhone: how the OpenAI app works,...

Highlights of Huawei P60 Pro: The natural texture...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy