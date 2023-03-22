Home Technology Microsoft plans to launch Xbox app store on mobile platforms to fight Apple, Google
Microsoft plans to launch Xbox app store on mobile platforms to fight Apple, Google

Microsoft plans to launch Xbox app store on mobile platforms to fight Apple, Google

According to a British Financial Times report, in an interview with Phil Spencer, the Digital Markets Act (Digital Markets Act) will be implemented in Europe on May 2, 2023. He thinks it is a “very good opportunity.”

The regulations target “gatekeepers” with “durable” market positions in certain digital domains, regulate the behavior of large technology companies inside and outside the European single market, and ensure a level of fair competition in the highly concentrated digital European market. For example, Apple and Google cannot interfere with the installation of store applications other than their own on the iOS and Android platforms.

Considering the actual application time of the regulations, Microsoft will launch its own app store on the iOS and Android platforms, which is likely to be in 2024 or later, and Microsoft is making various preparations for this.

