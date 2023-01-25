Home Technology Microsoft, problems accessing Outlook and Teams
Microsoft, problems accessing Outlook and Teams

Thousands of users around the world have reported that they are unable to access Microsoft services, especially those of Office 365 including Teams and Outlook. Downdetector, which tracks websites, reports several reports of disruption around the world. Other services, including Teams and Xbox Live, have also been reported to be down. Microsoft said it is investigating the outage. Microsoft Teams is used by over 280 million people around the world, mainly by companies and schools, where it is used for calls and meetings.

