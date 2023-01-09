Microsoft has pushed the first Windows 11 preview update in 2023 to Insider users in the Dev channel, with a system version number of Build 25272. However, this update does not bring powerful new features, but mainly provides optimized adjustments, stability, and usability improvements.

The main updates include removing the remote assistance tool Quick Assist (Quick Assist) from Windows Tools and putting it directly into the Start menu for easy use; disabling “suggested actions” in the Edge browser; adding updates to the print queue button; the WSL subsystem no longer provides historical versions, and users need to ensure that the latest version is used before proceeding.

In addition, a large number of known problems have been fixed, including some Chinese input methods conflicting with the mouse sliding operation in Excel, causing the software to freeze, ARM64 PC with a black screen of death, the task bar search box cannot be displayed correctly, the process page cannot correctly display the publisher name, work Admin doesn’t switch properly between dark and light modes, instant captions don’t work, etc.