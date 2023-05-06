Microsoft quietly optimizes the Win11 file manager: tabs can be dragged and split | XFastest News

In 2022, Microsoft brought a new file manager tab function to Win11, but at that time, this function had many design problems, and the function was relatively simple, and it did not receive unanimous praise from users.

Unexpectedly, Microsoft quietly added optimizations to the file manager in today’s Win11 Build 23451 preview update for the Dev pipeline.

The optimized tab page of the file manager adds drag splitting and merging functions, and allows users to move the window position by dragging the tab page.

In other words, the tabs of the file manager are now more like the tabs of the browser, which undoubtedly greatly reduces the learning cost for users.

Fast Technology Extended Reading:

If users want to experience this feature, they can perform the following operations after confirming that their Win11 system is in Build23451:

1. Download Vive Tool from GitHub, and extract the files to the directory;

2. Start the Windows terminal as an administrator and switch to the command prompt;

3. Use the CD command to navigate to the folder where the Vive Tool is located;

4. Enter the command: vivetool /enable /id:39661369

5. Restart the computer.

And if you want to restore the changes, you can enter the command: vivetool /disable /id:39661369.

It should be noted that the above operations are risky, and it is best not to perform them on the main machine, so as not to affect the normal use of the equipment.

source