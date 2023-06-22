Microsoft raises prices

Microsoft’s ecosystem is getting more expensive. If you want to gamble on the console or with the help of the Game Pass, you will be asked to pay more in the future.

As The Verge reports, Microsoft will raise the prices of the Xbox Series X on August 1, 2023. The previously estimated 499 euros should then become 549 euros. This follows the pricing policy of the direct competitor – with a slight delay. Sony had already increased the price of the PlayStation 5 by 50 euros last year. The reasons given at the time were high inflation rates and unfavorable currency trends.

Some countries will be exempt from Microsoft’s price adjustment. In the USA, Japan, Chile, Brazil and Colombia, prices will remain unchanged for the time being. In Germany, on the other hand, it will be more expensive for customers from August.

But that’s not all. A few weeks before (July 6, 2023) the price of the Game Pass should also increase. At least partially. The Game Pass for the console and the Game Pass Ultimate, which covers the console, the PC and EA Play equally, are affected. Both variants should be 1 or 2 euros more expensive.

Only the Game Pass for the PC is not affected. It will also cost 9.99 euros per month in the future. For the time being, nothing will change for existing subscriptions. The new prices initially only apply to new customers. They should only be extended to existing customers from September 13th.

