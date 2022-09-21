Microsoft released the Windows 11 2022 update earlier, which accelerated the new center console for the Xbox gaming experience, added automatic HDR and variable update rate display effects in window mode, and improved latency issues for DirectX 10 and 11.

In addition, Microsoft also announced that Windows 11 was previously only available in the United States and other regions to use the Android app (downloaded through the Amazon Appstore) function, and now it continues to expand to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom, etc. 31 countries and regions, but not including Taiwan for the time being. In this feature, Microsoft has further improved the image display performance, supported DRM digital copyright content playback, and enhanced the interactive smoothness of touch, mouse and keyboard operations.

For future updates, Microsoft said that it will simplify the release of a single large-scale update in one year in the future, and the rest of the updates will be based on security vulnerability fixes or specific function adjustments to reduce interference to users. At the same time, the file size of a single update will continue to decrease in the future, so that users do not have to spend too much time waiting for each update.

Microsoft also emphasizes that the current Windows 11 update will greatly reduce the proportion of carbon footprint generated, and at the same time, it will drive the servers that provide update content downloads through wind, solar or hydroelectric power generation, avoiding greater carbon emissions when providing global users to download updates. quantity.

Finally, Microsoft is emphasizing that enterprise customers can upgrade to Windows 11 and even import the subscription-based Microsoft 365 service, which will save millions of dollars in the next three years. In a joint research survey conducted by Forrester Research, a market research organization, Microsoft emphasized that upgrading and deploying the Windows 11 operating system will enable enterprise users to obtain higher system security. At the same time, combined with Microsoft Azure cloud services and other resources, it will allow teams to work together The efficiency is improved by 5-15%, and the cost savings accumulated over a long period of time will be considerable.