David Imel for Engadget

Microsoft’s dual-screen Android phone wasn’t exactly a success, so it shouldn’t be such a surprise that Microsoft would try something else instead. According to Windows Central’s sources, Microsoft has suspended the development of the dual-screen Surface Duo 3, which was originally scheduled to be launched by the end of this year, and has instead designed a “true” folding-screen phone. The detailed specifications are still a mystery, but it will roughly use the design of an inner folding screen with an outer screen like the Vivo X Fold or Galaxy Z Fold. However, Microsoft seems to have not yet decided on the time to market for this product, which means that the chances of launching it within this year seem to be slim.

At the same time, Microsoft is also “exploring” other possible phone designs, including more traditional phone styles. In terms of software, Microsoft is also promoting the concept of “Perfect Together”, which makes the Surface phone and Windows more closely integrated, similar to the relationship between the iPhone and the Mac. This means that although Surface Duo is not ideal, Microsoft has not lost confidence in Android phones and is still considering other directions.

Although the Surface Duo series has an ultra-thin body and unique multi-tasking applications, the dilemma it faces is mainly its high unit price (up to US$1,500), but its performance is not as good as other flagship phones, and there have always been some software problems. failed to resolve. After all, it feels a little bit worse when it is put together with real folding flagships such as Z Fold. If Microsoft can launch true. Foldable screen mobile phones are at least more competitive in terms of foothold, but in the end it depends on the combination of its specifications and price, and whether it can attract consumers.