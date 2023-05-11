Microsoft research: Italian workers are not afraid of artificial intelligence

Microsoft has published the data from the third edition of the Work Trend Index “Will AI fix work?”, which highlights the opportunities offered to the world of work by the new Artificial Intelligence platforms. The most interesting data is that 62% of Italians declare themselves willing to delegate more work tasks to AI. However, according to 74% of managers in our country, employees will need new skills to be ready for the growth of technology and not be overwhelmed by it.

The annual study includes the responses of an audience of around 31,000 people in 31 countries, including Italy. Despite widespread concern about AI replacing jobs, data reveals that only 42% of Italians fear AI, lower than 49% globally. Among the tasks that compatriots would gladly delegate are administrative activities (67%) and those of analysis (68%), together with some more creative tasks (55%). The report’s data also shows that 27% of business leaders in Italy would be willing to use artificial intelligence tools to support their workforce, rather than replace it. In fact, downsizing is the last point on the list of what leaders would like, voted for by only 12% of respondents.

Managers hope AI can help their employees perform necessary but repetitive tasks, increasing worker well-being, reducing time spent on low-value activities, and speeding up the pace of work. The innovation, for Microsoft, could reduce the so-called “digital debt”, i.e. the influx of data, e-mails, meetings and notifications that people cannot manage and which slow down critical and creative thinking. Not surprisingly, 68% of people globally say they don’t have enough time to concentrate during the working day, while 62% have to devote too much space to searching for information.

“This new generation of Artificial Intelligence will eliminate the monotony of work and unleash creativity,” he said Satya Nadella, president and CEO of Microsoft. “There is a huge opportunity for AI-powered tools to help alleviate digital debt, build a positive attitude towards AI, and enable employees.”

In this scenario, the learning and training phase becomes fundamental: today in Italy 47% of people say they do not have the right skills to complete their work. It will therefore be up to companies to train their workforce to be able to take advantage of the new opportunities enabled by AI to be successful.

Now is the time to equip yourself with these skills: There are 33 times more LinkedIn posts discussing topics like generative AI and GPT today than a year ago. Even in Italy, business leaders seem to be aware of this new market demand, so much so that the 74% of them states that employees will need new skills to be prepared for the growth of AI.

To bring companies into the age of Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft announces the introduction of Microsoft 365 Copilot Early Access Program, to give 600 large companies around the world invitation-only, early access to the paid program. Additionally, the following new features will be added to Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Viva:

Copilot in Whiteboard it will make meetings and brainstorming in Microsoft Teams more creative and effective. Using natural language, it will be possible to ask Copilot to generate ideas, organize ideas into themes, create projects that give life to ideas and summarize the contents of the Whiteboard;

it will make meetings and brainstorming in Microsoft Teams more creative and effective. Using natural language, it will be possible to ask Copilot to generate ideas, organize ideas into themes, create projects that give life to ideas and summarize the contents of the Whiteboard; Integration of DALL-E the OpenAI image generator, in Copilot in PowerPoint : users will be able to ask Copilot to create custom images to support their content;

the OpenAI image generator, : users will be able to ask Copilot to create custom images to support their content; Copilot in Outlook will offer tips and advice on tone and sentiment to help users write more effective emails and communicate with greater confidence;

will offer tips and advice on tone and sentiment to help users write more effective emails and communicate with greater confidence; Copilot in OneNote will use prompts to draw up plans, generate ideas, create lists, and organize information to help customers easily find what they need;

will use prompts to draw up plans, generate ideas, create lists, and organize information to help customers easily find what they need; Copilot in Viva Learning will use a natural language chat interface to help users create a personalized learning path, including designing refresher paths, discovering relevant learning resources, and scheduling time for assigned trainings.