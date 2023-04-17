Home » Microsoft responds to criticism by changing Xbox interface – Gamereactor
After receiving feedback from those who tried it through the Xbox Insider program, Microsoft admitted that the new interface of Xbox Home has not been smooth. For example, some users said it was too confusing and your background wasn’t obvious enough, and criticism from the game’s website was that the new interface felt like one big ad for Game Pass. Ivy Krislov from Xbox Experiences said:

“We’ve heard from you that the changes at the top of Home don’t leave you enough space to enjoy your backgrounds and feel crowded. We’re working hard to balance the experience, accessibility, features, and needs of the community and provide you with For an outstanding and refreshed home experience.

Your previous customizations and backgrounds on the Homepage will be restored to their pre-experiment state, and your New Homepage settings will be saved.

All Xbox owners can look forward to a redesigned interface later this year.

The new busy interface is not very popular.
