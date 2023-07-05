Home » Microsoft Reveals Sales Figures for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, Trails Behind Sony PlayStation and Nintendo Switch
Microsoft Reveals Sales Figures for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, Trails Behind Sony PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Microsoft Reveals Sales Figures for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, Trails Behind Sony PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Microsoft Xbox Sales Trail Behind Sony PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

In a surprising admission, Microsoft has acknowledged that its Xbox game consoles have fallen behind in sales compared to Sony’s PlayStation and Nintendo’s Switch. The revelation came during Microsoft’s participation at the Best International Games Festival in Brazil, where the tech giant was tight-lipped about the actual sales figures of its Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.

However, foreign media outlet “WCCftech” managed to obtain live photos from the event, revealing that Microsoft shared some numbers in a speech briefing. It was confirmed that the Xbox Series X/S series has sold a total of 21 million units, with a noteworthy statistic that 48% of Xbox Series S players are new users. Taking into account the combined sales of the Xbox One, which stands at approximately 58 million units, Microsoft’s total Xbox console sales reach around 79 million units.

In comparison, Sony recently reported in its quarterly financial report that the global sales of their PS5 console have reached 38.5 million units, with an additional 6.3 million units sold in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. The previous generation PS4 has surpassed the 100-million mark, selling a total of 117.2 million units. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch has accumulated a remarkable total of 120 million units sold.

Phil Spencer, the director of Microsoft games, admitted in an interview with foreign media last month that Xbox is currently in third place. To regain its position and expand its influence in the market, Microsoft has adopted a strategy of releasing games on multiple platforms. Through its popular Game Pass subscription service, players can enjoy Xbox games on both consoles and PCs simultaneously. Additionally, Microsoft plans to release a new 1TB Xbox Series S Carbon Black console, utilizing the advantages of the Game Pass subscription service to attract more players.

In an effort to provide a more comprehensive gaming experience, Microsoft aims to bridge the gap between its sales and those of its competitors. By embracing cross-platform compatibility and offering exclusive benefits to Game Pass subscribers, the company hopes to regain ground in the ever-competitive gaming market.

As the battle for dominance among gaming consoles continues, it remains to be seen how Microsoft’s new strategies and upcoming console releases will impact its position relative to Sony and Nintendo. With a dedicated fan base and the backing of industry-leading technology, the gaming console wars are far from over.

