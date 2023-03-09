Home Technology Microsoft reveals that it will add more convenient accessibility features to Microsoft 365 services to improve work productivity- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends
At the recent Microsoft Ability Summit event, Microsoft revealed that it will add digital assistant functions to the Microsoft 365 service, so as to make it easier for users to produce content and improve work productivity.

Prior to this, Microsoft has provided many auxiliary accessories for the disabled to facilitate the use of Surface series devices and Xbox game consoles.

In the Seeing AI app, which uses its Azure cloud service platform technology, it uses image recognition and other environmental perception methods, combined with panoramic sound to help guide the walking direction of visually impaired or low-sighted people. In addition, it can also describe the scene in front of you through words or sentences. Allow the visually impaired to smoothly understand the road ahead.

Microsoft said that it will use artificial intelligence technology to promote more auxiliary functions to make it easier for users to use its service products. Next, it is expected to hold a presentation event called “Future of Work with AI” at 11:00 am on March 16th, US East Coast Time (12:00 am, March 17th, Taiwan Time). Microsoft is expected to explain more services and applications that incorporate artificial intelligence.

