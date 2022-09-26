Home Technology Microsoft reverse upgrade: Win11 battery life test is not as good as Win10 | XFastest News
Technology

Microsoft reverse upgrade: Win11 battery life test is not as good as Win10 | XFastest News

by admin
Microsoft reverse upgrade: Win11 battery life test is not as good as Win10 | XFastest News

Since Microsoft released the Win11 operating system, officials have been promoting its better performance than Win10. After the 22H2 major update, the stability of the system has also improved a lot.

But in terms of battery life, has Win11 also improved on the basis of Win10?

Recently, Neowin launched a test around this.

For this test, the 21H2 version of Win10, the 21H2 version of Win11, the 22H2 version and the latest Dev beta version were selected as reference.

To ensure the accuracy of the test, Neowin installed the system on four different partitions, installed the latest drivers for each version, and did not install any additional third-party software.

Test equipment configuration

When ready, use PCMark10 Extended to simulate standard home and office usage scenarios including video conferencing, office applications, photo/movie editing, gaming, and browsers.

From the results, Win11 21H2 has the shortest battery life, only 2 hours and 54 minutes; Win10 21H2 has the best battery life, which can last for 3 hours and 12 minutes.

In the other two reference items, Win11 22H2 lasts for 3 hours and 2 minutes, and the Dev version lasts for 3 hours and 3 minutes. The difference is very small and can basically be regarded as an error.

In the playback test using the browser, the best result is still Win10 21H2, which is as much as 5 hours and 24 minutes.

From this point of view, Win11 not only has no improvement in battery life, but is not as good as Win10, which means that its energy efficiency performance in some software configurations is worse.

See also  Challenge Meta Quest, ByteDance subsidiary announces new VR headset PICO 4

source

Further reading:

You may also like

Capcom Japan’s Warring States Action “Onimusha” Netflix animation...

Apple Watch car accident detection useful network praise...

UK police arrest teen hacker who hacked Uber,...

NASA’s “Defend the Earth” test vehicle hits an...

Instagram relaxes the length limit of Stories, videos...

Resident Evil 4 Remake is also coming to...

Certain Affinities worked on their top-secret Halo Infinite...

Certain Affinities worked on their top-secret Halo Infinite...

Apple Watch car accident detection useful network praise

Leonardo points to a “planet b” made of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy