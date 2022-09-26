Since Microsoft released the Win11 operating system, officials have been promoting its better performance than Win10. After the 22H2 major update, the stability of the system has also improved a lot.

But in terms of battery life, has Win11 also improved on the basis of Win10?

Recently, Neowin launched a test around this.

For this test, the 21H2 version of Win10, the 21H2 version of Win11, the 22H2 version and the latest Dev beta version were selected as reference.

To ensure the accuracy of the test, Neowin installed the system on four different partitions, installed the latest drivers for each version, and did not install any additional third-party software.

Test equipment configuration

When ready, use PCMark10 Extended to simulate standard home and office usage scenarios including video conferencing, office applications, photo/movie editing, gaming, and browsers.

From the results, Win11 21H2 has the shortest battery life, only 2 hours and 54 minutes; Win10 21H2 has the best battery life, which can last for 3 hours and 12 minutes.

In the other two reference items, Win11 22H2 lasts for 3 hours and 2 minutes, and the Dev version lasts for 3 hours and 3 minutes. The difference is very small and can basically be regarded as an error.

In the playback test using the browser, the best result is still Win10 21H2, which is as much as 5 hours and 24 minutes.

From this point of view, Win11 not only has no improvement in battery life, but is not as good as Win10, which means that its energy efficiency performance in some software configurations is worse.

