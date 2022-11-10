Microsoft rolls out iCloud photo integration to browse iPhone photos on Windows 11 laptops

Are you an iPhone user but a Windows laptop user? In fact, there are not many such people. Due to long-standing habits, Windows is still the bulk of the computer operating system; however, the integration between iOS and Mac computers is tighter, and photos taken on the iPhone can be immediately synced to iCloud. On all devices under the same account, if you want to view iCloud photos on Windows, you may have to open your browser and log in to the iCloud website, which is more troublesome.

However, Microsoft announced last month that it will integrate iCloud photos with the system on the Windows 11 platform, and will also bring Apple Music and Apple TV+ to the PC platform; and recently Microsoft has also launched an update to iCloud photo integration, as long as the Update the “Photos” app in the Microsoft Store, and install the iCloud for Windows app. After logging in to your Apple ID and choosing to sync photos, you can see all the photos on iCloud directly in the Windows Photos app, which is more convenient for dual-system users. convenient.

