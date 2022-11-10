Home Technology Microsoft rolls out iCloud photo integration to browse iPhone photos on Windows 11 laptops – small tech news
Technology

Microsoft rolls out iCloud photo integration to browse iPhone photos on Windows 11 laptops – small tech news

by admin
Microsoft rolls out iCloud photo integration to browse iPhone photos on Windows 11 laptops – small tech news

Are you an iPhone user but a Windows laptop user? In fact, there are not many such people. Due to long-standing habits, Windows is still the bulk of the computer operating system; however, the integration between iOS and Mac computers is tighter, and photos taken on the iPhone can be immediately synced to iCloud. On all devices under the same account, if you want to view iCloud photos on Windows, you may have to open your browser and log in to the iCloud website, which is more troublesome.

Photo by Windows on Unsplash

However, Microsoft announced last month that it will integrate iCloud photos with the system on the Windows 11 platform, and will also bring Apple Music and Apple TV+ to the PC platform; and recently Microsoft has also launched an update to iCloud photo integration, as long as the Update the “Photos” app in the Microsoft Store, and install the iCloud for Windows app. After logging in to your Apple ID and choosing to sync photos, you can see all the photos on iCloud directly in the Windows Photos app, which is more convenient for dual-system users. convenient.

Microsoft rolls out iCloud photo integration to browse iPhone photos on Windows 11 laptops

Citation Source: SamMobile

See also  Understand the time on Mars before landing on Mars! Omega One Watch Two Planets in Hand | ET Fashion | ETtoday News Cloud - ET Fashion

You may also like

Meta also fires in Italy. 22 employees risk...

The NFTs and the Fantamondiali of Sorare, with...

B&W Px7 S2 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: 3000...

Musk, first email to employees: end smart working,...

Tell me what you ask Alexa and I’ll...

“Kirby Cafe WINTER 2022” will be held on...

Helbiz Taxi is here and integrates its app...

Quantum computing: Osprey, Ibm’s 433 qubit chip

The business simulation game “Football Manager 2023” has...

The new world of Ecomondo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy