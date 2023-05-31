Home » Microsoft rolls out interim update for Surface Pro X camera issues
Microsoft rolls out interim update for Surface Pro X camera issues

Surface Pro X

A large number of Surface Pro X users have reported that the camera on their device has completely stopped working. Even reinstalling the corresponding driver didn’t help, the only solution turned out to be to manually adjust the date back to May 22 or earlier. Microsoft has now confirmed the issue and stated that the affected devices are based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 1, 8cx Gen 2, Microsoft SQ1 and Microsoft SQ2 chips. In order to relieve the urgent need, they first launched a temporary repair update, but also emphasized that the update “may limit some functions of the camera or reduce the image quality.”

According to user reports, most people’s cameras have basically returned to normal operation, except for some people who are shooting in slow motion outside of Teams or Zoom. Microsoft has not yet determined when an official update will be released, but they are already in close communication with hardware partners.

