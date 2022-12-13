Home Technology Microsoft says it can add Call of Duty series to Sony PlayStation Plus service | XFastest News
Microsoft says it can add Call of Duty series to Sony PlayStation Plus service



Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition case continues to prosper, and the “Decisive Moment” series seems to be a part that Sony can’t let go of. Even if Microsoft promises that the “Decisive Moment” series will not become an exclusive, it will still let it log on to the PlaysStation platform, but Sony is still not paying the bill.

According to a report from Bloomberg, in order to get the US FTC to agree to the acquisition, Microsoft has resorted to a new trick. Anyway, the “Decisive Moment” series will be logged into the XGP subscription service, so let Sony log the “Decisive Moment” series into the PlayStation Plus service. There seems to be nothing wrong with it, so according to the whistleblower, this time Microsoft proposed that the 10-year “Decisive Moment” series will be available on the PlaysStation platform, including joining the PlayStation Plus service.

Although this news cannot be confirmed at present, and it is not sure whether Microsoft’s move will help the current acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but maybe there will be an answer in the near future, so let us continue to pay attention to relevant news.

