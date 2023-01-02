A more modern UI and smoother speed are the main selling points of Windows 11, but the actual test found thatCompared with Windows 10, the speed advantage of Windows 11 has not been fully demonstrated.

In order to “take care” of Windows 11, the test platform specially selected the 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900K processor with a hybrid architecture design, and the operating system was updated to the official version of Windows 11 22H2 and Windows 10 22H2 respectively.

Judging from the results, Windows 10 scored higher in UL Procyon’s Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom Classic.

In Office 365, Windows 10 is faster than Windows 11 in Word, Excel, and Outlook. Although Windows 11 has regained a victory in PowerPoint, it still loses to Windows 10 overall.

In the game test, the average frame rate of Windows 10 in “Long March 5”, “Gears of War: Tactical Squad”, and “Tunnel of Tremors: Exile” is also better than that of Windows 11.

Windows 11 still maintains its leading position in the PugetBench comprehensive test and H.264 (AVC) transcoding, but the differences between the two are very small.

The above at least slightly proves that if it is purely for fluency or response speed, then there is not much difference between Windows 10 and Windows 11.

