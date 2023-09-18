Microsoft Set to Launch Updated Surface Laptop Line on September 21st, Introducing Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft Set to Launch Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 on September 21st

Rumors have been circulating that Microsoft will be unveiling an updated line of Surface Laptop notebooks on September 21st. The new lineup is expected to feature the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3. While the overall design of the devices will remain similar to their predecessors, the main improvements will come in the form of upgraded internals and processors.

According to reports from foreign media WinFuture, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will retain its unique flip-up screen, allowing users to easily switch between different modes for enhanced productivity. The screen size will remain at 14.4 inches with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and it will support a 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for digital creators who frequently use the Surface Pen.

One of the longstanding criticisms of the Surface lineup has been its limited I/O interfaces. However, it seems that Microsoft has taken steps to address this concern with the Surface Laptop Studio 2. Leaked images suggest the addition of a Micro SD card slot on the right side of the laptop, offering users more versatility and functionality.

Under the hood, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is expected to make a significant jump in performance with the inclusion of 13th generation Intel Core processors. Customers will have the option to choose between the Core i5-11300H and Core i7-13700H processors, and the RAM system memory can be expanded up to 64GB LPDDR5X. Additionally, the device will be available with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 and 4060 graphics options.

In terms of pricing, the base model of the Surface Laptop Studio 2, featuring an internal display, is estimated to start at €2249. The version with the RTX 4050 graphics card is expected to be priced at €2729, while the top-of-the-line model with the RTX 4060 and 32GB of RAM will be priced at €3199. This translates to approximately NT$76,000 to NT$108,000.

In contrast, the affordable Surface Laptop Go 3 will see minimal changes, with only the processor getting an upgrade. The design and I/O layout will remain unchanged, offering a cost-effective option for those looking for a reliable and portable laptop. The Surface Laptop Go 3 is expected to be available in two processor options: Core i5-1135G and Core i5-1235U.

In addition to the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3, Microsoft is also rumored to be launching the entry-level Surface Go 4. This device is expected to feature Intel’s N200 processor, which is a part of the Pentium and Celeron families. While there are no leaked images of the Surface Go 4, it is speculated that the appearance will be similar to its predecessors.

With the official launch date just around the corner, Microsoft fans and technology enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the new Surface Laptop lineup. The upgrades in performance and functionality are expected to cater to a wide range of users, from digital creators to everyday users seeking a reliable and powerful laptop option.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

