In order not to let “Decisive Moment” become a stumbling block on the acquisition road, Microsoft and Sony signed a 10-year agreement in early November to ensure that the “Decisive Moment” series will continue to be released on the PlayStation platform.

Based on Sony’s long-term signing of a cooperation agreement with Activision’s “Decisive Moment” series, which led to Microsoft’s announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in January 2022, the trend of the “Decisive Moment” series has been attracting attention from the outside world.

In the past, in the field of first-person shooting, the two major IPs “Battlefield” and “Decisive Moment” maintained close cooperation with the Xbox and PlayStation camps, so when Microsoft’s acquisition broke the original peace (?), Sony can almost use “lose right” Arm” describes the dilemma. It also made Sony frequently speak out to obstruct the process during the review of the acquisition in various countries, forcing Microsoft to stop being ambiguous and make a decision.

For PlayStation camp players, once Sony loses the partnership with the “Decisive Moment” series, it means losing all past benefits, including exclusive content, testing opportunities or early play, etc. If it is subsequently changed to an exclusive release, the scope of influence will be even greater.

After Microsoft coach Phil Spencer announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, he expressed his position on the whereabouts of the “Decisive Moment” series many times. However, in September this year, it only revealed that “the contract will be extended for 3 years”, but did not say what will happen after 3 years. This was publicly questioned by Jim Ryan, President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, who believed that Microsoft had not considered the operation of the “Decisive Moment” series on the PlayStation platform for the past 20 years.

Anyway, it’s clear now that Phil Spencer clearly thinks a 10-year deal to buy Activision Blizzard can create more opportunities than the benefits of clamping down on Sony with Call of Duty.

As for whether Sony will use 10 years to support another new work to fill in the void that may lose “Decisive Moment” in the future? 10 years is actually not long, it can be observed.