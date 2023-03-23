Home Technology Microsoft: “Sony could create its own Call of Duty” – Call of Duty: Warzone 2
Microsoft: "Sony could create its own Call of Duty" – Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Microsoft: “Sony could create its own Call of Duty” – Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Ahead of Microsoft’s highly publicized mega-deal, in which they intend to pay a staggering $68.7 billion for Activision, the lip-smacking between Microsoft and especially its closest competitor, Sony, is compelling to say the least, and because of that, We all know how tireless Sony has been in trying to block this deal.

Now, under statutory procedure, Microsoft has submitted some answers to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) about the deal and the potential impact it could have on the gaming world, where we can see, among other things, that Microsoft believes Sony is Definitely could build its own game franchise in a decade that could compete with Call of Duty.

Given all the talent Sony Studios has to offer, and the fact that they have licenses for Killzone, Resistance, Syphon Filter, and Socom, this is certainly highly possible.

Thanks, Wall Street Journal.

