In order to convince the British Competition and Markets Authority, which is conducting an in-depth investigation into the Activision Blizzard acquisition, Microsoft recently emphasized in the submitted materials that Sony has more exclusive games than them, and many of them are of better quality. . “In addition to being a dominant console maker, Sony is also a formidable game publisher,” Microsoft wrote. “Sony is roughly the size of Activision and nearly twice the game publishing business of Microsoft itself. There are more than 280 first and third-party exclusive games on the platform, which is almost five times that of Xbox.”

In addition to its own works such as “The Last of Us”, “Ghost of Tsushima”, “Marvel Spider-Man”, “God of War”, Sony also has “FF7 Remake”, “Bloodborne”, “Silent Hill 2 Remake (Silent Hill 2 Remake) and other exclusive third-party games that do not or will not be launched on the Xbox platform. According to Microsoft, Sony’s console-exclusive content accounts for a larger share of global game sales than itself. But it doesn’t mention that many Xbox players will actually play Microsoft’s exclusive masterpieces through the Game Pass service, which will not be directly counted in game sales. In addition, Microsoft also pointed out that the evaluation scores of PlayStation games are higher than those of Xbox. “In 2021, the average Metacritic score for Sony’s top 20 exclusive games is 87 out of 100, compared to 80 for Xbox,” they wrote.

Microsoft cites these examples because game exclusivity and competition issues are important factors for regulators to review acquisitions. From Sony’s perspective, Microsoft’s biggest potential risk in buying Activision Blizzard is turning the Call of Duty franchise into an Xbox exclusive. In this regard, Microsoft has repeatedly stated that it “will not let “Decisive Moment” leave PlayStation”, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer even publicly said: “As long as there is another PlayStation sold, we will launch “Decisive Moment” for it, as if we Do the same with Minecraft.” And in their eyes, Sony, as the leading console brand, should lose the competition just because it can’t get a game “it’s just unbelievable.”

According to Spencer’s statement on The Verge Podcast last week, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision is largely to eat mobile game giant King. “If we don’t gain relevance as a gaming brand in the mobile space, over time the business becomes untenable,” he said. In the information submitted to the authority, Microsoft also emphasized that it has “no substantial presence” in the mobile field, and they will be hindered by the Apple and Google duopoly if they want to reach players. It is worth mentioning that the Authority has just announced not long ago that it will investigate Apple and Google for duopoly situations.

