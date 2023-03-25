Foreign media Eurogamer reported that it had been reported that Microsoft had acquired Bethesda and that the PS5 version of “Redfall” had been withdrawn and development had been cancelled. Microsoft has now responded to the incident, stating that “we have not withdrawn any games from PlayStation.” , and even listed the first two games released after the acquisition of Bethesda Software, “Death Loop” and “Ghost Wire: Tokyo”, both of which are exclusive to PS5.

A Microsoft spokesperson noted that “all games that were available on PlayStation when we acquired ZeniMax in March 2021 are still available on PlayStation, and we continue to make content updates on both PlayStation and PC. The platform will be determined on a case-by-case basis.”

