Windows 11 laptop

In the latest Windows 11 Insider preview, Microsoft began testing the Snipping Tool to replace the traditional full-screen capture as the default function of the Print Screen (PrtSc) key. The screenshot tool has actually existed for quite a long time, but the current preset key combination is the relatively more complicated Win+Shift+S. After switching to PrtSc, users can have more options, including capturing only a small part of the screen, or even a polygonal range.

However, not all users will care about this change—although Win+Shift+S is complicated to press, if you are used to it, the buttons are actually in places that are easy to press, unlike PrtSc. Moved to the far right, so the difference shouldn’t really be that big. On the other hand, people who are used to PrtSc to take screenshots directly on the full screen, now it becomes an extra procedure, and they have to choose “Full Screen Capture” to get the original effect.

Fortunately, people who don’t like this change can go to Ease of Access in System Settings and turn it off, reverting to the decades-old functionality of PrtSc. Windows 11 will not change PrtSc if you have already assigned it to other functions. Of course, this is still in the test of the preview version. If the user feedback is not good, it may not come to the official version.