Microsoft Still Hesitating About VR – Gamereactor

VR headsets have been a major topic of conversation for years, and with Sony’s latest investment in the PS VR2, it’s clear that PlayStation is doing the heavy lifting when it comes to virtual reality on consoles.

Microsoft, on the other hand, has been more hesitant about the matter, and we haven’t seen any signs of a VR solution for those who prefer to play with the Xbox format. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty said we shouldn’t expect an Xbox headset anytime soon, simply because the company doesn’t think there’s enough demand or audience for the game mode.

“We’ve had 10 games so far that have reached over 10 million players, which is quite an achievement, but it’s the kind of scale we need to see games succeed, it’s just that AR, VR aren’t quite there yet. accomplish.

If a player base of 10 million users is what Xbox considers a success, chances are we’ll have a long wait to see Halo or Gears of War in VR. The latest figures on PSVR sales show that Sony sold around 5 million PSVR units for the PlayStation 4, and in May, Sony could also confirm that the new PSVR2 sold 600,000 units in its first few weeks on the market. Those numbers aren’t bad per se, but they’re nowhere near the 10 million that clearly made Microsoft and Xbox want to invest in the concept.

Interestingly, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella agreed with Booty’s argument, acknowledging it on Twitter.