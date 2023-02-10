Microsoft stopped selling Windows 10? ! Ftodeal Valentine’s Day offers you genuine low-cost computer operating system! More office software all at a good price in spring!

Recently, Microsoft has removed the digital license download of Windows 10 from the official store, encouraging users to use the latest version of Windows 11 more! However, there are still many users whose computer configuration does not support upgrading to Windows 11, and the Microsoft official store no longer sells Windows 10 digital licenses. Where can I buy a cheap copy of Windows 10? Ftodeal, a foreign professional online software sales platform, provides you with huge discounts! Microsoft Windows 10 Professional Edition only sells for about $7.95 (NT$223), buy more and save more, the minimum price is only NT$199! Users don’t have to worry about the security and usability of Windows 10 after the end of sale. Windows 10 will continue to support security updates until October 14, 2025 to help protect your computer from viruses, spyware, and other malicious software. infringement. And, the most important thing is that it now supports Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11 for free, and users can upgrade the operating system according to actual needs!

existHappy Valentine’s DayDuring the period, Microsoft Windows 11 Professional Edition only sells for about $20.95 (NT$587)! As a widely used office software in the world – MS Office suite series, don’t miss this offer. You can buy the genuine Office 2021 Professional Edition for as little as NT$483! Let your office and study efficiency increase! Ftodeal is a foreign professional software distributor. They mainly sell Windows operating system, Office software, IOBIT series, Ashampoo and other work software, including computer tool software such as uninstallation, system, security and antivirus. After the purchase is successful, the activation key will be sent to you by e-mail, so that you can install and use it at any time without the trouble of waiting for logistics. From purchase, installation to use, Ftodeal provides a 7*24 professional technical support team, you can contact Ftodeal at any time.

on sale! Explosive software Windows operating system is on sale for a limited time!

Windows 10zone!Win10The professional version sells for onlyNT$199！

l Microsoft Windows 10 Professional Edition – about $7.95 (NT$223)

l Microsoft Windows 10 Professional Edition – 2 computers – about $15.05 (NT$422) NT$211 each

l Office software Windows 10 Professional Edition – 3 keys – $21.96 (NT$616) NT$205 each

l Office software Windows 10 Professional Edition – 5 keys – $35.55 (NT$997) NT$199 each

l Microsoft Windows 10 Home Edition – about $7.75 (NT$217)

l Office software Windows 10 Home Edition – 2 computers – $15.01 (NT$421) NT$210 each

l Office software Windows 10 Home Edition – 3 keys – $21.69 (NT$608) NT$202 each

l Office software Windows 10 Home Edition – 5 keys – $35.10 (NT$985) NT$197 each

Win11Special area, limited time sale!

l Microsoft Windows 11 Professional Edition – about $20.95 (NT$587)

l Office software Windows 11 Professional Edition – 2 keys – $38.88 (NT$1091) NT$545 each

l Office software Windows 11 Professional Edition – 3 keys – $49.89 (NT$1399) NT$466 a piece

l Office software Windows 11 Professional Edition – 5 computers – $61.99 (NT$1739) NT$347 each

l Office software Windows 11 Home Edition—1 computer – about $20.21 (NT$567)

l Office software Windows 11 Home Edition – 2 keys – $37.88 (NT$1063) NT$531 each

l Office software Windows 11 Home Edition – 3 keys – $47.99 (NT$1346) NT$448 each

l Office software Windows 11 Home Edition – 5 keys – $59.99 (NT$1683) NT$336 each

Genuine Microsoft Office office software as low as NT$483

l Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus – 1 computer – about $55.25 (NT$1549)

l 2 Office 2021 Professional Plus card packs – $67.25 (NT$1886) NT$943 each

l 3 Office 2021 Professional Plus card packs – $77.25 (NT$2167) NT$722 each

l Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus – 5 computers – $86.25 (NT$2419) NT$483 per set

l Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus – 1 computer – about $36.25 (NT$1016)

l Microsoft Office 2016 Professional Plus – 1 computer – about $21.22 (NT$595)

4.5fold! MoreOfficeversion andWindowsbundles of!(use discount code: SFTD55）

l Windows 11 Professional Edition + Office 2021 Professional Plus Bundle – $75.99 (NT$2131)

l Windows 11 Professional + Office 2019 Professional Plus Bundle – $55.99 (NT$1570)

l Windows 10 Professional + Office 2021 Professional Plus Bundle – $62.99 (NT$1767)

l Windows 10 Professional Edition + Office 2019 Professional Plus bundle – $43.99 (NT$1234)

l Office 2021 Home and Business Edition for Mac – about $96.98 (NT$2720)

l Office 2019 Home and Business Edition for Mac – about $89.55 (NT$2511)

View more recommendations

More hot selling system software 50% off! (use discount code: SFTD50)

l Windows 10 Enterprise Edition 2021 long-term service version—1 computer authorization: about $14.65 (NT$410)

l Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019 – 1 PC：$ 9.98約（NT$279）

l Windows Server 2022 Standard Edition: about $25.00 (NT$701)

l Windows Server 2022 data center: about $37.50 (NT$1052)

In Ftodeal, you can not only buy the Windows operating system with the largest number of users in the world and the most powerful office software Office suite, but also many super practicalcomputer tool softwaresuch as Smart Game Booster, Ashampoo Backup Professional Edition 16, IObit Smart Defragmentation, etc., enrich your computer software and make your computer more handy!

A full range of utility software for computers and mobile phones! (no discount code required)

l Ashampoo PDF Professional Edition 3 – about $25.61 (NT$718)

l IObit Driver Booster 10 Pro – $19.29約（NT$541）

l Advanced SystemCare 16 Pro – 1 computer (lifetime subscription) – $23.29 (NT$653)

l Adguard – One Device – Lifetime Edition – $11.69 approx (NT$327)

l Ashampoo Photo Commander 17 – $13.49 approx (NT$378)

l Ashampoo Office 8 – $22.99約（NT$644）

More tool software>>

Utility software for MAC version (no discount code required)

l MacBooster 8 lifetime subscription – about $12.39 (NT$347)

l Adguard – One Device – Lifetime Edition – $11.69 approx (NT$327)

l CleanMyMac X – $44.59 約（NT$1250）

More tool software>>

FtodealIt is an online sales platform for digital products. Ftodeal provides commonly used Microsoft software, practical computer tool software and video game codes, all at the best price! On Ftodeal, you can find the hottest products with the most competitive prices on the whole network. At the same time, Ftodeal guarantees that all products sold are authentic and effective. For any problems during your purchase, you can contact Ftodeal’s 24/7 customer service team, and Ftodeal will help you solve the problem as soon as possible.

Contact email:[email protected]