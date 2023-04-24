Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is expected to be released this year, the strongest Surface laptop in history, with the highest RTX 4060 graphics card

A series of new Surface machines have appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, and the series of models may be launched later this year.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 includes multiple SKUs. The strongest model currently seen by IT House is equipped with Intel Core i7 13800H and GeForce RTX 4060, 64GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage.

According to the latest running information and reference materials, Windows Latest summarizes the configurations that Surface Laptop Studio 2 may provide:

Intel core i5, 16GB memory, 128GB storage space.

Intel core i5, 16GB memory, 512GB storage space.

Intel core i7, 16GB memory, 512GB storage space.

Intel core i7, 32GB memory, 1TB storage space.

Intel core i7, 32GB memory, 2TB storage space.

Intel core i7, 64GB memory, 2TB storage space.

Of course, these integrated graphics models will be equipped with Intel Iris Xe graphics card. From the point of view of running scores, the single-core score of the high-end model can reach 2564, and the multi-core score is 12463. The multi-core score is almost double that of the Surface Laptop Studio (which has a multi-core score of around 6,000 and a single-core score of around 2,000).

This SKU may be the most powerful Surface laptop ever, and it will also be the first Surface equipped with 64GB (DDR5) memory.

According to Microsoft’s consistent actions, the new machine may remain unchanged except for the core specifications.

The original Surface Laptop Studio is equipped with a 14.4-inch PixelSense touch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, supports Dolby Vision (Dolby Vision), optional Intel 11th generation H-series quad-core processors, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti graphics card, up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

Surface Laptop Studio is also equipped with two USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 interfaces and a dedicated Surface charging port. Users can pair the device with the Surface Slim Pen 2 and magnetically attach, store and charge it in front of the keyboard. The machine also has a high-resolution 1080p camera and supports Dolby Atmos Quad Omnisonic speakers.