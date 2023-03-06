With the Surface Pro 9, Microsoft has now introduced the 9th generation of the Surface Pro series. You can read what the new Surface can do and whether the purchase is worthwhile in the following review.

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 9 alongside the Laptop 5 and Studio 2+ in November last year. Now I’ve been using the Pro 9 for 6 weeks. In the following, I will tell you how the convertible fared during this time.

Overall, I liked the Surface Pro 9 because it doesn’t have any major weaknesses. I really liked the design, the workmanship and the display. The performance of the i7 I tested was also very good. I also liked the battery life, which could be improved a bit in the future. I just think it’s a shame that the pretty good keyboard and the Surface Pen have to be purchased separately. In terms of price, I also find the Pro 9 quite attractive, as you probably won’t find a comparable complete package for this price. For the reasons mentioned, I can only recommend the Pro 9 to anyone looking for a 2-in-1 device with Windows.

Unboxing & scope of delivery





The Surface Pro 9 comes in a plain white box with a large image of itself. In addition to the convertible itself, the scope of delivery only includes the 65-watt fast power adapter with power cable and the usual paperwork. The power supply connects to the Pro 9 via the magnetic Surface Connect connector and has an additional USB-A port to connect accessories. I find it extremely unfortunate that the Surface Signature Keyboard and the Slim Pen 2 have to be purchased separately and are not included as standard.

Design, kick stand & finish





With the Surface Pro 8, Microsoft has given the Surface Pro series a much more modern design. The Pro 9 inherited this design from its predecessor and I personally like it quite a lot. The convertible is just 9.3 millimeters thin and weighs 879 grams, which is why it can also be used as a normal tablet without any problems. Except for the front, the Pro 9 is made entirely of aluminum, which not only feels good in the hand and looks good, but is also relatively robust. The front of the Surface is made of Gorilla Glass 5, which is unfortunately no longer up to date, and which could be replaced by a harder glass in the future. In contrast to the rest of the device, the built-in buttons are made of plastic, but offer a relatively good pressure point.

I really liked how Microsoft integrated the air vents into the Pro 9. It’s almost impossible to tell where these are, as they’re in a crevice that runs all around the device. The integrated kick stand, on which the Microsoft logo is located, is definitely a unique selling point of Microsoft’s Surface 2in1 devices. I really liked it here because it can be infinitely adjusted and seemed relatively stable to me. Below the kickstand is a small magnetic plate, beneath which is the removable SSD. Overall I really liked the build quality of the Surface Pro 9 as everything is very sturdy and looks and feels good.

Connections & display

Unfortunately, the Surface Pro 9 doesn’t offer very many ports. In addition to the 2 high-speed Thunderbolt 4 ports, there is only one Surface Connect port and the Signature Keyboard port. In addition to the power supply unit, other devices such as the Surface Dock can also be used via the Surface Connect port. I find it a pity that there is no longer a 3.5 millimeter jack connection, which is why you can either use the Pro 9 with wireless headphones and speakers, or you have to buy an adapter.

In contrast to the built-in connections, the display was able to convince me across the board. It is 13 inches tall, has relatively thin display edges and offers a high resolution of 2880 × 1920 pixels, which corresponds to 267 PPI (pixels per inch). The brightness of 450 nits is completely sufficient for indoor use. I really like that the display has a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hertz. Overall, I really liked the display and I think it’s definitely a highlight of the Surface.

Specs, Performance & Cooling

In addition to the configuration I tested with an Intel Core i7, Microsoft also offers the Surface Pro 9 in a configuration with the somewhat weaker Core i5 and in one with the ARM chip Microsoft SQ3. In my configuration, the Core i7 was supported by 16 gigabytes of RAM. The Intel Iris XE is used as the graphics card in the versions with an Intel chip, and the significantly weaker integrated Adreno graphics chip is used in the version with the SQ3. The i7 has more than enough power to do office work, surf the internet or do more demanding things like edit photos or cut videos. The i7 even has enough power for simple games such as Minecraft, CS:GO or Sims 4. The performance is only no longer sufficient for demanding games, but this is more due to the graphics card than to the processor.

What I noticed negatively in the test was the heat development of the convertible. If you’re playing a game, for example, or doing something else that requires a lot of power, you clearly notice how warm the device can get. The two built-in fans are audible at high temperatures, but they don’t get uncomfortably loud. However, the fans are almost never active when surfing the Internet or working in the office, which is why the Pro 9 is no longer audible. Overall, however, I liked how much power the Surface has and how quiet it is almost always.

Charge the battery

Microsoft installed an almost 48 watt hour battery in the Pro 9, which always got me through a day or two easily. With normal usage with 120 Hertz enabled, I managed just over 6 hours of display-on-time. With activated 60 Hertz, the battery even lasted more than 7 hours with normal use. This value is really good for such a thin and powerful convertible. However, if the i7 is fully utilized, the battery life is drastically reduced. When using performance-hungry programs and games, the battery only lasted a little over 3 hours in the test. If you then activate the high-performance mode for a few more FPS, the battery is empty after about 2.5 hours.

The Pro 9 can be charged in two ways. You can either charge it via the included 65 watt power supply or via one of the two USB-C ports. The included power supply charges the Surface via the Surface Connector, which, like Apple’s MagSafe, magnetically connects the cable to the Pro 9. If you accidentally stumble over the charging cable, it simply detaches from the connection and thus protects the device from breaking. The battery is fully charged again in about 2 hours, which is a good value.

Cameras, speakers & microphone

Microsoft installed a front camera with Full HD resolution and a rear camera that even offers 4K in the Surface Pro 9. The quality of the front camera is completely sufficient for meetings and video conferences and it even supports the 3D face recognition Windows Hello. Windows Hello greatly simplifies Windows log-in and entering passwords, since you only have to scan your face to enter the password. Thanks to the built-in sensors, the 3D face recognition is also quite secure. I also liked the rear camera because the image quality is really good for a convertible.

There are 2 stereo speakers on the front of the Pro 9, which are good enough. They get loud enough and don’t sound bad, but they don’t sound particularly good either. I liked the convertible’s microphones better because they are really useful and, like the front camera, are always sufficient for meetings and video conferences.

keyboard & pen

The special thing about the Surface Pro devices from Microsoft is the detachable keyboard, which I really liked and is definitely one of the best detachable keyboards. It consists of a high-quality Alcantara material, which has a very positive effect on use, as it is very soft and pleasant to the touch. The pressure point of the keys is quite good and they are fortunately backlit. Only the Magic Keyboard from Apple, which is about three times as expensive, has the edge in terms of the pressure point of the keys. I also liked the trackpad, although it could be a bit bigger. A pretty cool feature of the keyboard is that the user can easily angle it thanks to magnets built into the device, which definitely makes it more comfortable to use. However, I find it a pity that the keyboard is not included with such an expensive device and has to be purchased separately.

Like most current tablets and convertibles, the Surface Pro 9 also offers a stylus, which is called the Surface Slim Pen 2 here and I also liked it. The stylus is slightly rubberized and is therefore relatively comfortable to hold. Thanks to its 4096 supported pressure levels, it is well suited for writing down notes or for drawing. To make using the pen feel more realistic, it has a vibration motor that gives the user haptic feedback. In the beginning this is relatively unfamiliar and feels a bit strange, but over time you get used to the vibration. On the top of the pen is a button that doubles as an eraser in most apps, and one-click to open apps like OneNote. Holding the side button activates the lasso tool.

Versions & Prices

The available versions of the Pro 9 mainly differ in the built-in processors, the colors and the memory. The absolute basic version with Intel Core i5, 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of SSD came onto the market for an RRP of 1,300 euros. At MediaMarkt, Saturn and Amazon, the price of this version has already fallen by more than 100 euros, which makes it significantly more attractive. The version I tested with an Intel Core i7, 16 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage was released for an RRP of 1,860 euros. This version has also dropped in price by more than 100 euros.

In addition to the versions with an Intel processor, a version of the Surface with an ARM chip and 5G is also available. This is called Microsoft SQ3 and was created in cooperation with Qualcomm and is based on the Qualcomm 8CX Gen 3. This version, with the Microsoft SQ3 chip, 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of SSD has an RRP of 1,570 euros and is in contrast to the other versions have not fallen at all in price.

As already mentioned, the keyboard and the pen have to be purchased separately. The Surface Pro Signature Keyboard is available for around 120 euros, which is a good price in comparison for what is on offer. The Slim Pen 2, which currently costs a little less than 100 euros, also has a good price. A bundle with the Signature Keyboard and the Slim Pen 2 is available for around 180 euros.

