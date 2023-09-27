Microsoft Surface Studio 2 – laptop and tablet in one!

Microsoft got the new one a few hours ago Surface Studio 2 launched a device specifically designed for creative minds and demanding users. In this post we take a look at them Features and functions of this new desktop computer.

Recently the Surface series officially unveiled at an event, including the second version of the Surface Studio laptop. Like the first model, this one has a special swiveling displaywhich can be converted from a laptop to a tablet with just one movement – so you pretty much have one practical 2-in-1 computer. Im Introduction video the whole thing becomes clear:

Design und Display

The Surface Studio 2 impresses with one thing 14,4-Zoll-PixelSense-Flow-Touchscreen-Displaysupported by Dolby Vision, which has a resolution of 2400 x 1600 pixels offers. The refresh rate is up to 120 Hz and the aspect ratio is 3:2, with one on the front 1080p-Full-HD-Kamera. The whole thing is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Performance and hardware

Under the hood of the Surface Studio 2 you will find one Intel Core i7 processor of the 13th generation and depending on your choice one of the Nvidia GeForce RTX Graphics cards. This means that the device offers sufficient performance for computing-intensive tasks such as image editing and 3D modeling. It is available in variants 16, 32 or 64 GB RAM as well as the SSD removable storage options from either 512GB or 1TB available. Depending on the model, the laptop has a battery life of up to 19 hours.

Creativity and productivity

The Surface Studio 2 was designed for the Surface Slim Pen 2 develops and supports tactile signals, making it a suitable choice for creatives. The precision and flexibility of the pen are remarkable and make it easier digital art production and the editing of graphics and media content is enormous. The laptop should be great, especially in the flat position Draw and designing suitable.

Connectivity and versatility

The device has different connections, including USB-C, USB-A 3.1, Surface Connect port, 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSDXC card slot. This enables a simple Connection with external devices and expands the areas of application of the Surface Studio 2.

The all-rounder can already pre-ordered on Amazon become. It will then be delivered from October 3rd!

