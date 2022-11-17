A collage of screenshots from the Games for Work app in Microsoft Teams, featuring Solitaire, Wordament, IceBreakers and Minesweeper.

Microsoft today added a new app called Games for Work to Teams. As the name suggests, its purpose is to let users combine work and rest. In Games for Work, up to 250 people can match up and team up to play casual games such as Solitaire, Mine Stoker, Wordament, and Icebreaker. In “Solitaire”, users can fight against each other, while “Stomp on Landmines” is a cooperative form, and each person has multiple lives to use. As for “Wordament”, it is a word guessing competition, and there will be a corresponding leaderboard. In “Icebreaker”, you need to answer specific questions, through which you may be able to improve your understanding of your colleagues.

Games for Work is a collaboration between the Teams team and the casual gaming department, and according to Microsoft, teams that play together for 45 minutes are 20% more productive than teams that participate in other team building activities. “Research shows that games can promote cognition and help develop empathy, and can encourage tolerance, solidarity and mutual learning.” Microsoft said. In fact, before Microsoft Teams, Google also integrated Uno and other games in Meet. If you are tired from the next meeting, you might as well experience the game in a different mood.