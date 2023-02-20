Recently, Microsoft demonstrated a new technology through an internal test that allows players to express their intentions to “Minecraft”, and then the character will move and collect resources based on the player’s request.

The reason for using Minecraft for the demonstration is that the open environment of the game is more suitable for technical testing and the difficulty is higher.

For example, if a user requests to build a car in “Minecraft”, AI will have countless construction methods based on the resources at hand, which is not as clear as “building a car with stones”.

At present, this technology can make it easier for people with disabilities who cannot control the game in traditional ways to play Minecraft. However, Microsoft does not plan to use AI technology in the public version of the game.

Even so, we can also see from the demonstration that Microsoft’s current technology has enabled AI to understand more vague instructions, adapt to the surrounding environment, and formulate solutions.