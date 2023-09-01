Microsoft Testing New Features for Windows 11: Notepad with Automatic Saving and Improved Snipping Tool

Microsoft is Making Notepad More Convenient for Windows 11 Users

Microsoft is currently testing new features for the Windows 11 operating system, and one of the improvements will greatly benefit Notepad users. The company is working on automatically saving the text content of Notepad, eliminating the need for users to manually save their work.

In the past, when using Notepad, users had to remember to save their files before closing the window. However, with this new update, Notepad will automatically save the state of your work session. This means that you can simply close the window without worrying about losing any unsaved content. When you reopen Notepad, you can pick up right where you left off, with all your previous edits intact.

While this may seem like a small change, it is a practical one that brings Notepad up to speed with most note-taking software that already have automatic storage capabilities. This update is certainly a welcome improvement for Notepad users who rely on the application for quick note-taking and editing.

In addition to the Notepad enhancement, Microsoft is also working on improving the snipping tool in Windows 11. The updated snipping tool will have a better recording interface and provide users with the ability to select the audio source of the recorded screen. These enhancements will make capturing screen shots and recording activities on the screen a much smoother experience for Windows 11 users.

Currently, these new features are being tested in the Canary and Dev channels of the Windows Tester Program. If you are eager to try them out before the official release, you can register as a tester. Otherwise, you can wait until the features are included in an official update.

Overall, these updates from Microsoft aim to make the Windows 11 experience more efficient and user-friendly. The automatic saving feature in Notepad will undoubtedly save users time and effort, while the improvements to the snipping tool will enhance the screen-capturing capabilities of the operating system. It’s exciting to see Microsoft’s dedication to continuously enhancing the built-in gadgets of Windows 11.

