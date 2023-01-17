Home Technology Microsoft towards 11,000 layoffs – Il Sole 24 ORE
by admin
Microsoft is preparing to announce the reduction of thousands of jobs. The announcement is expected on Wednesday 18 January. According to rumors reported by Sky News, the cut would be 5% of the workforce, about 11,000 jobs. The expected layoffs would be the latest in the US tech sector, where companies like Amazon and Meta have announced job cuts in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook.

