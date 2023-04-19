Home » Microsoft Towards Divorce With NVIDIA? The next AI chips will be manufactured by TSMC
Microsoft Towards Divorce With NVIDIA? The next AI chips will be manufactured by TSMC

With the launch of ChatGPT on Bing for everyone, Microsoft has become the undisputed queen of AI, at least on the software side. The Redmond house, however, also aims at hardware dominance in AI with its chips, entirely designed in house. Today, finally, we find out who will produce these chips and with which node.

A report from The Information explains that TSMC will produce the Microsoft chips, which the Redmond colossus internally calls “Athena”, in homage to the Greek Goddess generally associated with the wisdom and intellectual qualities of the human being. The chips will be manufactured with TSMC’s 5nm node, so they won’t use the more advanced 4nm or 3nm processes.

The news is important because, relying on TSMC, Microsoft will not have to depend on NVIDIA, which is currently the leading manufacturer of AI chips with its GPUs. By breaking away from NVIDIA, which has just received a huge order for video cards for Elon Musk’s AI, Microsoft would like to save money and buy time on rivals. Despite this, almost all OpenAI servers are based on NVIDIA GPUs, paid for with the billions in Microsoft’s funding for Sam Altman’s startup.

According to SemiAnalyst analyst Dylan Patel, i Athena chips could bring costs down of hardware for AI: the expert, in fact, explained that “Athena, if it were competitive, could reduce the cost per chip by a third compared to NVIDIA’s proposal”. On the other hand, introducing a new competitor in a sector hitherto monopolized by a single company, it seems obvious that the latter’s prices will also tend to fall.

Other companies, such as Google, Amazon and Meta, would have different strategies: instead of relying on external manufacturers such as TSMC and NVIDIA, in fact, these companies would have decided to produce their own chips internally, a bit like Apple already does for SoCs for iPhone and Macbook. Whether or not this move will prove successful remains to be seen.

