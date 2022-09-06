Microsoft released the latest VS Code Python extension update in September. The focus of this version update includes the addition of the Flake8 extension in addition to improving the IntelliSense support for Jupyter notebooks. In addition, the Unittest and notebook image sticking functions have also been improved in this version. .

Due to the update of the language server protocol, support for notebooks has been added, so now when Python uses the language server Pylance, IntelliSense will provide better support for Jupyter notebooks with a Python core. When developers write Python code in notebook files, not only can they get better autocomplete suggestions, but they can also use refactoring features such as extract variables, extract methods, and auto-import.

Microsoft’s work to separate the Python extension function and release a separate extension continues. After pylint, black and isort, there is now a new extension Flake8, which is also an extension that provides linting support using the language server protocol. The developer is now You can install this new expansion kit from the market. It is officially mentioned that Flake8 can be used with Pylint, and the two will not conflict with each other.

The new version of the Python extension package improves the operation of Unittest. At the same time, users can now easily paste image files and screenshots into the Markdown cells of the notebook. Although it is a simple function, it can be more convenient when writing notebooks.