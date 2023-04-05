Xbox Remix Special Edition

On the eve of Earth Day, Microsoft announced a new “sustainable” Xbox controller/handle, named Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition. It is mainly made of recycled materials, and about 1/3 of the plastic comes from recycled CDs, headlights, plastic water bottles, and leftover materials from Xbox One controllers. Microsoft said that the recycled materials are no different from ordinary handles in terms of durability, and consumers can use them with peace of mind.

The color scheme of the Remix Special Edition is quite “earth flavor”. The green and turquoise on the front are derived from the lichens that will be seen on the northwest coast of the United States, while the back is matched with low-saturation blue and khaki. Due to the use of recycled plastic, there may be additional texture or texture in the plastic, so that each handle has its own unique characteristics. In addition, Microsoft also designed a “contour line texture” on the trigger button and grip to pay tribute to the changing landforms of the earth.

Of course, it is impossible for you to install disposable AA batteries for the environmentally-friendly Xbox controller, so Remix Special Edition includes a rechargeable battery for you directly in the box, which also makes the price of Remix Special Edition directly US$85 , the same as the standard version of the Xbox wireless controller (US$60) plus the optional original rechargeable battery (US$25). The Xbox Remix Special Edition is available for pre-order today and is expected to go on sale on April 18.