Microsoft wanted to put advertisements in the Windows 11 start menu and was slapped in the face by netizens. The official said: it will not be officially launched

Microsoft wanted to put advertisements in the Windows 11 start menu and was slapped in the face by netizens. The official said: it will not be officially launched

Recently, Microsoft has repeatedly tried to add various advertisements to various products. In recent years, it has even tried to use various methods to place advertisements in Win11. At the end of last year, an advertisement for a recommended website appeared in the menu of Win11. As a result, it was sprayed wildly, and Microsoft had to withdraw the modification. .

In Windows 11 build 25247 released at the end of November last year,Microsoft unexpectedly stuffed ads in the Start menu and added website recommendations.

Microsoft’s attempt has met with a lot of opposition from users, and has been criticized by many media as one of Microsoft’s worst ideas.

Seeing the strong opposition from everyone,Microsoft pulled this feature back in the latest Windows 11 build 25272,There are no more ads such as suggested sites in the start menu.

Microsoft also thanked everyone for their feedback in the document, saying that this function is only an attempt in the Dev development version. Many functions and experiences in the development version of Win11 will be modified or tried, and Microsoft will never release it after the development version.

