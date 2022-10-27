One of Sony’s big concerns about Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is that Call of Duty could become an Xbox console-exclusive franchise in the future. While this seems like a possible event, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently tossed it on his head.

At the Wall Street Journal Tech Live event (thanks to Tom Warren), Spencer has stated that he actually wants to bring Call of Duty to more platforms, even the Nintendo Switch, with the aim of making the series more of a ” my world“.

“Call of Duty will be available specifically on PlayStation. I’d love to see it on Switch, I’d love to see the game play on many different screens. Our intention is to treat it like Minecraft. “call-of-duty”,”Spencer said.

he continued“This opportunity for us is really about mobile. When you think about 3 billion people playing video games, only about 200 million households are playing consoles,” said Dao.

There’s no doubt that Sony will soon find a way to reverse that statement, as the two continue to battle for this massive and absolute acquisition behemoth.