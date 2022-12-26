If you are a long-time Windows user, you should be familiar with the program “explorer.exe”. “explorer.exe” is the name of the executable program of the file explorer, but although explorer.exe should only be related to the file explorer, in fact it is also closely related to other parts of the Windows experience, and even affects work efficiency, such as the taskbar.

The connection between the execution efficiency of the desktop and explorer.exe is one of the bottlenecks in the efficiency of the operating system, because heavy and resource-intensive file operations will cause irrelevant functions such as taskbars to lose their response. Such a design is not entirely reasonable. For a long time, Microsoft has been trying to decouple functions such as the taskbar and notification center from the file manager (explorer.exe).

Worse, if your explorer.exe handler crashes, it crashes the desktop and some other functions as well. Of course, this can be fixed if you restart the handler itself, but if the functionality is decoupled from explorer.exe, Windows 11 desktop crashes will likely be greatly reduced.

Microsoft has now started to separate “Impressive Shell” from the file browser. For those unfamiliar with Windows development, the Impressive Shell was added in Windows 8 and was originally responsible for features like the Charms Bar. Impressive Shell is associated with a handler called “ShellAppRuntime.exe” which is connected to explorer.exe.

In the latest preview build, Microsoft has been trying to move Immersive Shell out of File Explorer.

This was first spotted by the developers of “Start Is All Back”, who observed: “Interesting feature in dev 25252: ImmersiveShellInShellAppRuntime (id: 39319758) Moves Impressive Shell out of Explorer. And doesn’t launch ShellAppRuntime.exe yet, which Might make it run a little more reliably.”

In newer builds, the system can now launch ShellAppRuntime.exe independently. ShellAppRuntime.exe was previously linked with explorer.exe, and now it can start and work independently without Explorer.exe. In fact, the search UI won’t open until the ShellAppRuntime is also started.

Of course, this change is a long way off, and other areas of the operating system are still deeply built into the file management process.

In the near future, Windows 11 features will live in different software handlers, making it easier for Windows to run these features without having to rely on File Explorer. Doing so also reduces crashes and makes the operating system run faster. For example, a crash of File Explorer won’t bring down the entire desktop.