Home Technology Microsoft warns that it is best not to install the latest Windows 10 update, there may be errors with white text on a blue background and there is no solution for the time being | T Kebang
Technology

Microsoft warns that it is best not to install the latest Windows 10 update, there may be errors with white text on a blue background and there is no solution for the time being | T Kebang

by admin
Microsoft warns that it is best not to install the latest Windows 10 update, there may be errors with white text on a blue background and there is no solution for the time being | T Kebang

Microsoft’s recent update for Windows 10 devices can cause inexplicable blue screen crashes, and the company explains that it’s already working on a fix. In the meantime, users who encounter this error and encounter a BSOD need to wait for a solution, but there is currently no timetable for the problem to be resolved, and the method will be detailed on the knowledge base page in the future.

“After installing KB5021233, some Windows devices may start with an error (0xc000021a) and a blue screen. The main reason is that the file version of hidparse.sys in c:/windows/system32 and c:/windows/system32/drivers may mismatch (assuming Windows is installed to your C: drive), this could cause signature verification to fail during cleanup,” Microsoft said.

All versions of Windows 10 that are still supported, including the latest 22H2 version, have a chance to encounter this BUG because of Tuesday’s update.

“We do not recommend deleting hidparse.sys in the WindowsSystem32 folder. We are working on a solution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.”

If you haven’t updated your Windows 10 installation yet, it might be a good idea to hold off on upgrading. On the other hand, while the most recent cumulative update includes critical security fixes, users may need to be forced to hold off on upgrading, especially since a full fix for the blue screen crash issue isn’t out yet.

See also  Attention Samsung Galaxy S22 series users! Your One UI 5 system upgrade is here! - Page 1 - Samsung Discussion Forum

You may also like

“Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap” PS5 version will...

The last tweet of the Martian robot

Microsoft hopes that Windows functions will be decoupled...

The future of agriculture between innovation and sustainability

Embedded policies will drive the insurance market of...

Microsoft will permanently disable IE after updating the...

The traditional Chinese version of the 2D platform...

SQUARE ENIX will launch “Final Fantasy Pixel Remastered...

Price for low price?Microsoft may push lower billing...

The world’s slowest PC was born with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy