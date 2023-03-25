Even if you have upgraded to Windows 11, you must be impressed by the notorious blue screen pop-up windows that occupy the screen on Windows 10. Now, these annoying and nagging blue screens are making a comeback! In order to promote its Office 365 and other services more proactively, Microsoft will use blue screens more frequently to call on users to join in.

Foreign media Windows Latest noticed that since the March update KB5023696 of Windows 10 was installed, the frequency of these inexplicable advertising blue screens has increased significantly, and the same situation occurs on multiple computers, urging users to subscribe to Microsoft 365 service to “Complete PC setup” and “Get more information from Windows”. Microsoft even offers a one-month free trial to attract users to join. Even if you are already a Microsoft 365 subscriber, the same advertising screen will still appear in your sight.

This pop-up blue screen is similar to the guide that is set when a new Windows 10 computer is turned on for the first time. Microsoft has been using it to highlight several services provided in the operating system, such as Windows Hello, mobile connection, Microsoft 365 and OneDrive. . When Cortana was still alive, Microsoft also promoted it in the same blue screen, but now the voice assistant service has been abandoned by Microsoft, so it has disappeared from the advertisement.

It’s worth noting that these full-screen pop-ups are nothing new and have been around since 2018. This “feature” was first added to Windows 10 in the October 2018 Update as a unique post-update setup experience. Originally, the idea was for it to show up on a new computer when it was first turned on or after refilling the system, however, those plans have now changed and Microsoft has started using these “notifications” or suggestions to help users discover more Windows 10 features, although You can click the “Skip for now” button to skip the prompt, but it will reappear after a few days.

In addition, these full-screen ads will also appear on Windows 11, and Microsoft also uses it to promote Windows 11 upgrades to Windows 10 users. The best way to make this screen disappear completely and not pop up again is to read all the introductions with a little patience, and then ignore Microsoft’s suggestions on the last page. In the discussion among netizens, this is a very scary experience, because the screen displays a picture similar to when starting a new computer for the first time, making users who are not familiar with computers mistakenly think that their computer has been reset and panic.