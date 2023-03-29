The Windows Central website reported that Microsoft will build the next version of the Windows operating system with “CorePC” as its internal code name, and it will unsurprisingly integrate more artificial intelligence and strengthen security mechanisms.

The report pointed out that Microsoft’s next version of Windows operating system, which uses “CorePC” as its internal code name, will reduce the difficulty of external functions through modular design, and at the same time allow Microsoft to upgrade the core of the operating system, thereby reducing the need for future upgrades of the operating system. Difficulty, but also allows users to download updates faster.

Just like the current iOS and Android operating system designs, the core, operation layer, and data layer are designed separately, making it easier to update the operating system in the future, or for system security updates, without having to re-download all updated content every time. And Microsoft can also protect the core part, so as to make it more difficult for external intrusion functions.

On the other hand, Microsoft apparently also plans to optimize the operating system compared to Apple’s Apple Silicon processor designed for its Arm architecture. It is possible to further strengthen the design of compatible Arm architecture processors, thereby improving overall operating efficiency, but at the same time It will ensure smooth operation on x86 architecture processors such as Intel and AMD.

Not surprisingly, Microsoft will also integrate a large number of artificial intelligence technology application functions in the next version of the Windows operating system, but the specific details cannot be determined for the time being. As for the safe operation part, it will also be the design focus of the next version of the Windows operating system.

Microsoft seems to be planning to launch the next version of the Windows operating system in 2024, and whether it will use Windows 12 as its name is obviously not yet confirmed.