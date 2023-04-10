Home Technology Microsoft will change how the PrintScreen button works in Windows 11 KB5025310
Microsoft will change how the PrintScreen button works in Windows 11 KB5025310

Microsoft will change how the PrintScreen button works in Windows 11 KB5025310

Microsoft has been trying to change almost everything we use on Windows, from taskbars to notifications. With the release of Windows 11 KB5025310 in the Beta channel, foreign media Windows Latest found that Microsoft is changing the most commonly used “PrintScreen” mode of operation, which means that the original default behavior will be completely different.

If your laptop or computer has a dedicated PrintScreen key, you just need to tap it to immediately capture the screen image and save it to the clipboard, and then you can paste this screenshot into any application or window, such as Little Painter, then do whatever you want, which has long been the default behavior of the PrintScreen key.

The KB5025310 update is changing everyone’s default behavior, after installing this update, pressing the PrintScreen key will open the new snipping tool. Here is also an explanation for those who are not clear about this tool. Windows 11’s new screenshot tool replaces the traditional screenshot tool and Snip & Sketch, and extracts and integrates the best features. This means that instead of saving the screenshot to the clipboard, Windows 11 will open the Snipping Tool so you can edit the screenshot and save it later. If you prefer the old mode, Microsoft still has room for you to switch back, just go to “Settings >> Accessibility Tools >> Keyboard” to adjust the settings.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft hasn’t changed the other methods or keyboard shortcuts for taking screenshots in Windows 11. Currently, Windows doesn’t tell you what happened when you press the PrintScreen key, and unless an app such as ShareX is installed, there’s no prompt or sign to tell the user it captured a screenshot, which can confuse new users Confused, the new default behavior change may be more user-friendly for someone new to the Windows operating system.

In addition to the change in the behavior of the PrintScreen key, in KB5025310 Microsoft also released recent improvements to its functionality. The default search bar will have better performance, and you’ll notice that the search bar in Settings is now noticeably faster and shows suggestions more instantly as you type. Microsoft limits the number of tabs displayed by Alt + Tab and Snap Assist to minimize performance issues, and imports a limit of 20 latest tabs, which users can change from “Settings >> Multitasking”.

