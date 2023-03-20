Microsoft Edge deep link

Since the launch of Windows 11 in 2021, the way it sets default software has been plagued by people. Compared with Windows 10, which is already unfriendly, it is more difficult for Windows 11 to change the default software, and the relevant options cannot be found until quite deep in the settings. In order to solve these troubles, Microsoft announced in a blog post that it will provide a deep link URI, so that the app can directly guide the user to the appropriate location in the settings to make adjustments.

In the same blog post, Microsoft stated that Microsoft is committed to ensuring that Windows users can control the items pinned to the start menu and the default software used, and that it is responsible for ensuring that user choices are respected. In addition to making it easier to modify settings, Microsoft will also take steps to prevent unauthorized changes to user choices.

Microsoft expects to test this new feature on the Windows Insider Dev Channel in the next few months, and Edge will be the first to adopt it when the deep link URI feature is launched.