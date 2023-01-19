Microsoft announced that it will stop digital downloads of the Windows 10 operating system on January 31, 2023, that is, it will no longer sell digital licenses for Windows 10, and recommends users to switch to the Windows 11 operating system. Until October 14, 2025, the Windows 10 operating system will continue to support security updates to protect users’ PCs from viruses, spyware, and other malware.

After January 31, Microsoft officially only provides digital sales channels for the Windows 11 operating system. If users still want to purchase a digital license for the Windows 10 operating system, they can only purchase it from third-party channels. I believe the demand will not be too large. .



Since the release of the Windows 11 operating system, Microsoft has been persuading users who use Windows 10 to upgrade to Windows 11 to avoid the need for services or support that are no longer available, even in the OOBE (Out of the Box Experience) interface of Windows 10 22H2. The recommended options for the Windows 11 operating system appear. Since Microsoft has devoted its main energy to the Windows 11 operating system, it only makes minor repairs to the Windows 10 operating system. Even a major version like 22H2 does not have any important updates.

Recently, Microsoft released the 2211.40000.11.0 update of the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) of the Windows 11 operating system to upgrade the subsystem to Android 13. At the same time, other improvements have been made, mainly in terms of reliability and performance, including faster startup performance, more stable clipboard, better mouse input, and application resizing.

