Microsoft will terminate Cortana and related technical support services in the form of independent apps in the second half of this year

Microsoft’s digital assistant service Cortana, which has previously turned to Office and other applications, has finally announced the full introduction of Copilot’s artificial intelligence application functions in this year’s Build 2023. It will be the first to end in the second half of this year in the Windows environment in the form of an independent app. Cortana will be provided and related technical support services will be terminated at the same time.

However, Cortana is still provided in Outlook mobile version, Microsoft Teams mobile version, and specific application services. Microsoft has not yet announced the specific end of use time, but under the circumstances that Microsoft has fully introduced Copilot artificial intelligence application functions into Windows-related functions, It should only be a matter of time before Microsoft ends Cortana across the board.

Cortana was first used with the Windows Phone 8.1 mobile operating system launched in 2014. The name comes from the artificial intelligence system that appeared in the Microsoft Xbox game “The Last Battle” series. It was originally designed to compete with Siri launched by Apple and Google Now launched by Google. (later Google Assistant) to compete, and then further integrated into the Windows 10 work column, but later turned into an independent app, or integrated into a specific Microsoft service for use, but in Windows 11 it is no longer a built-in function of the work column .

Although Cortana has not been successful in markets such as the United States, it has been converted to “Xiaoice” in the Chinese market, and it will be split into an independent company in 2020, with Shen Xiangyang, the former global executive vice president of Microsoft, serving as the first chairman. Li Di, the former executive vice president of Microsoft Asia Internet Engineering Academy, served as the first CEO.

